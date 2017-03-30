'14K farmers in Jalgaon are without power'

Eknath Khadse

Ten months since he resigned in disgrace as a state Cabinet minister over his alleged involvement in a land allotment scam, former revenue minister Eknath Khadse exacted payback from his own party on Wed­nesday when he put energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in a corner.

While raising a question, Khadse pondered if Bawankule was the kind of minister whose work was restricted to Vidarbha alone.

"Are you a minister exclusive to Vidarbha? You give power connection 24x7 in Vidarbha, but 14,000 farmers in Jalgaon [Khadse's home district] have not been given a power connection despite paying the charges," he noted.

Khadse demanded power bills of farmers be waived off and their connections restored. “Do you expect farmers to go to fields in the night? Ask your officers if it is possible to work night shifts.”