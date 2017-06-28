1993 Mumbai blast convict Mustafa Dossa dead, here's all you need to know



Mustafa Dossa

One of the key co-conspirators of the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, Mustafa Ahmed Dossa alias Mustafa Majnu, died of a heart attack in the state-run JJ hospital on Wednesday morning. Dossa, who was recently convicted by a special TADA court, was shifted there from Arthur Road Jail at around 1 am after he complained of chest pain.

He was put on ventilator as his condition was critical. "He died of cardiac arrest and was officially declared dead at 2.30PM," confirmed JJ hospital dean Dr. TP Lahane.

Dossa was found guilty and convicted by the court on June 16 along with four accused, including extradited gangster Abu Salem, under the charges of murder, conspiracy and sections of now repealed TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act), while the sixth accused Riyaz Siddiqui was convicted only under TADA Act. In the serial blasts, which were done at 12 prime locations including the Air India Building and Bombay Stock Exchange rocked Mumbai resulting in 257 deaths and 713 people sustaining grievous injuries.

Special TADA court Judge G A Sanap had convicted him under stringent TADA act and IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Act, Explosive Substance Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Recently, arguing that the role of Mustafa Dossa was "more severe" than that of hanged convict Yakub Memon, the CBI on Tuesday had sought capital punishment for him.

Mustafa Dossa faced charges of smugglling fire-arms, ammunitions, detonators, hand grenades and highly explosive substances like RDX into India. He was convicted for concealing and storing all these arms, ammunition and explosives at safe places and for their use in terrorist acts and achieving the objective of criminal conspiracy and to disposal of the same if the need arose.

He was also involved in organizing training camps in Pakistan and in India to impart and undergo weapon training in the handling of arms and ammunitions and explosives to commit terrorist acts. Post the first conspiratorial meeting, Mustafa Dossa made a number of calls to his elder brother Mohd. Dossa (absconding accused) from Dubai; intimating him that he would be dispatching arms and ammunition from overseas.

The arrest and the trial on Dossa

Mustafa Dossa was absconding during the earlier part of the trial. In 1995 his involvement in the case came to light during the course of further investigations. It was disclosed that he was an active member of the criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons with an objective to commit various terrorist acts. Non-bailable warrant were issued against Dossa by the court. Dossa was caught in Dubai for an offence, after the trial of that offence, where he was acquitted, the Dubai officials told him he will be deported and that he has to choose a country of his choice or the country in which he has citizenship. Dossa chose India and during his arrival there he was arrested on March 20, 2003 at IGI Airport, New Delhi.

Dossa prior to 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts attended and/or participated in conspiratorial meeting at the residence of absconding accused Mohd. Dossa in Dubai during the period between December 1992 and January 1993 along with other prime absconding accused namely Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon, Mohd. Dossa, Eijaz Pathan, Ayub Memon and some others where the plans were discussed for sending arms, ammunition and explosives to India.

In the second week of January, 1993, Dossa sent arms and ammunition from Dubai, and asked Mohd. Ahmed Dossa for making arrangements for their landing at Dighi Jetty and illegally smuggled arms and ammunition were landed there on the night of January 9, 1993 for the purpose of committing terrorist acts. Dossa received at the end of January 1993 or in first week of February 1993, Salim Mira Shaikh alias Salim Kutta, and absconding accused Feroz, Yusuf Batka, Shoeb Baba, Sayed Quereshi and Ahmed Lamboo at Dubai Airport on their arrival by plane from Delhi and arranged for their visa and stay in your office in Deira Tower and during their stay in Dubai took the aforesaid co-accused and also the absconding accused Abu Baker to the residence of Dawood Ibrahim, which was known as "White House" and participated in conspiratorial meeting in which plans were chalked out for committing terrorist acts. Dossa also made arrangements and incurred expenditure for journey of absconding accused Ahemed Lamboo, Sayed Quereshi, Yusuf Batka, Abu Baker and Shoeb Baba to Pakistan by PIA Flight for receiving training in arms, ammunition and explosives and upon their return from Pakistan after receiving training in handling of arms, ammunitions throwing of grenades and making bombs etc. sent them Mumbai for committing the terrorist acts.

(With inputs from Rupsa Chakraborty / Suraj Ojha)