China on Saturday said a stable relationship with India serves the fundamental interests of both the countries, as it downplayed the remarks by the Indian Air Force chief about a two-front war.



Chinese military analysts say that India and China should sign a new boundary convention in the Sikkim sector. File pic

"A healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is also the common expectation of the region and the international community. We hope that relevant people of the Indian military will see the historical trend and say more conducive to the development of China-India relations," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry made the remarks in response to India's Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa's comments that his forces are capable of countering any threat from China.