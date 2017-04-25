Mumbai: 'Aankhen 2' maker Gaurang Doshi's film financiers come for their pound of flesh

A company has claimed that they invested Rs 2 crore in 'Aankhen 2' on the assurance of a return by March last year, but have since discovered Gaurang Doshi had no right to the sequel



Doshi had promised to release a sequel by March last year, but has been embroiled in legal and rights issues

At the current rate, producer-director Gaurang Doshi's planned sequel to 'Aankhen' might just not see the light of day. Following previous hold-ups, now a private firm has filed a petition against Doshi for taking finance worth Rs 2 crore for the film, but has alleged that not only did the film not release as was scheduled, but Doshi also didn't own the rights to make the sequel in the first place.

Root of the problem

According to the petition filed by Scorg International Consulting through their lawyers Monisha Mane Bhangale and Trisha Mehta before the Bombay High Court on April 7, Doshi entered into an agreement with them on December 26, 2015 to make the film. At the time, according to the plea, Doshi had claimed that the film called 'Aankhen 2' would boast of a star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor.

To that end, the company agreed to front Rs 2 crore, with Doshi promising a return on the investment - either with the release of the film, or within twelve months - i.e. around March 2016.

However, as the film did not release as promised, the company asked for the money to be returned, which Doshi refused to do. Later, as the matter was dragged into court, the company also learnt that the proposed film is already embroiled in a rights issue.

Court's new order

After hearing the matter on April 20, the Bombay High Court passed an order "directing Doshi to make a disclosure of all their assets, both movables and immovable, encumbered and unencumbered, including all bank accounts, investments and securities held by each of them.

This disclosure is to be made on an affidavit on or before June 9, 2017. There will be no extension of time. The Respondents (Doshi) will also respond to the petition on merits and file their affidavit in reply by that date."

Past woes

Previously too, Doshi had been reprimanded by the high court over his claim to the rights of a sequel to the hit 2002 film Aankhen and asked him to print a notice in all dailies and magazines that he had no right to the sequel.