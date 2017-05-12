'Adiyogi bust' declared world's largest by Guinness Book of World Records

Chennai: The 112 feet tall bust of 'Adiyogi' Lord Shiva at the Isha Yoga Foundation has been declared the world's largest bust by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Guinness had made the announcement in its website. The bust at the Isha Yoga Foundation on the outskirts of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu was unveiled by Prime Minister

Narendra Modi on February 24 this year.



The face of Adiyogi, set up by the Isha Foundation led by spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev, attracts thousands of people every day, a press release said. "It is 112.4 feet high, 24.99 metres wide and 147 feet long, as verified on March 11, 2017," it said. The bust refers to source of Yoga and symbolises the 112 methods of self-transformation that the first Yogi or Adiyogi (originator of yoga) offered, the release said.



Isha Foundation plans to set up three more statues of similar height across the country. This is the second time the foundation had accomplished a Guinness record. On October 17, 2006, the foundation had entered the Guinness Book of World Records for planting 8.52 lakh saplings, the release added.