Mumbai: After reading mid-day report, angry Sapna attacks Missionaries of Charity again, cops mum

Following mid-day report on how she is terrorising Missionaries of Charity home in Vile Parle, repeat offender Sapna Pereira attacks the place again, breaking car windows; local police refuse to act



The glass case which was broken by Sapna Pereira. Pics/Poonam Bathija

This paper ran a front-page report about Mumbai’s enfant terrible Sapna Pereira attacking the Mother Teresa Ashram, the Missionaries of Charity home at Church Road in Vile Parle (W). Since then, Pereira has upped her terrorism, pilfering the ration, stoning the institution and filling the home and nuns with fear.

Police at the Missionaries of Charity home in Vile Parle (W) yesterday

The report had mentioned that the sisters had filed numerous complaints at Santacruz and Vile Parle police stations but they still did not feel secure as Sapna was free to vandalise the place.

At approximately 4 pm yesterday, Sapna Pereira arrived at the Ashram in a towering rage, after seeing her picture in the newspaper. She entered through the main gate, screaming and broke the glass encasing covering a statue of Mother Teresa, as the sisters cowered in fright. She left soon after and the police arrived. When mid-day reached the ashram, the glass case was being repaired. Alarmed Sisters said that Sapna was once again carrying stones, her missile of choice. The police took down a report and now, the Ashram has two police personnel outside standing on guard.