'BBC dad' and his wife speak out after viral video



Robert Kelly (right) with his wife Kim Jung-a and their children nine-month-old son, James and daughter Marion. Pic/AFP

South Korea: The man at the centre of a viral BBC interview who was unceremoniously interrupted by his children live on air said on Wednesday he was flattered by the many "gentle sentiments" his family had received after millions watched the video online. Robert Kelly, an American associate professor at Pusan National University in South Korea, had been speaking to the BBC via Skype about the impeachment of president Park Geun-hye, when his daughter Marion marched confidently into his home office.

His nine-month-old son, James, slipped in shortly afterwards in a baby walker, followed by his wife, Kim Jung-a, who dramatically chased and expertly extracted both children as Kelly tried to maintain his on-camera composure. "We are just a regular family and raising two young children can be a lot of work," Kelly said. "We love our children very much, and we are happy that our family blooper – our family error on television brought so much laughter to so many people."

Kelly, who is an expert on North and South Korea said he hoped the video would not harm him professionally. "I'm BBC Dad for a while so, I hope that people will still read my work," he said. "If we're still talking about this in six months, then I'll be quite uncomfortable."