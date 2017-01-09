'Bhais' of Sion demand RS 1 lakh from localite

Three unidentified men snatched the mobile phone of a Sion resident late last night while he was near his home, and allegedly threatened him to pay Rs 1 lakh as 'protection money' to ensure these goons didn’t bother him again in future. Following the incident, the victim, Bablu Sardar (33), reached out to cops at Wadala Truck Terminal (TT) police station, who are now investigating the case.

According to police sources, the incident happened at around 11.15 pm yesterday, when Sardar was on his way home, in Jai Bharat Mata Nagar area of Chunabhatti, Sion. "He had almost reached his residence with one of his friends, when three men approached him. They identified themselves as 'bhais' (gangsters) of the area. At knifepoint, they threatened Sardar and his friend to pay R1 lakh ‘if they want to live in this city peacefully’."

In his statement, Sardar said, "Three men asked for 'protection money'. One of them, claiming to be a history-sheeter, said, ‘If you fail to pay the money, we will not let you live in Mumbai’. Then they snatched my Sa­m­sung J7 phone and left."

A Wadala TT police station official said, “We have filed an FIR against three unidentified men and bo­o­ked them under relevant sections for threatening and attempting extortion.”