A day after cops revealed that recently arrested Iqbal Kaskar used his brother Dawood Ibrahim's name to threaten extortion victims, it has been learnt that another kin of the underworld don and a participant in contesting 'Bigg Boss Season 11', Zubair Khan used the gangster's name for publicity. Zubair, currently lodged inside the 'Bigg Boss' house, introduced himself as Dawood's late sister, Haseena Parkar's "real" son-in-law. He has also claimed that he produced the recent Shraddha Kapoor movie on Parkar.

Sameer Antulay has said he has documents to prove Zubair was not connected to Dawood's family. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The move, however, has not gone down well with the makers of the movie. Co-producer of the film, Sameer Antulay, who is also a part of the Dawood family, has rejected all claims by Zubair. "Zubair Khan is a fraud. He has no connections with our family. He is misusing the Dawood title for publicity. We will be approaching the cops to register an FIR against him," Antulay said.

Zubair Khan

Dismissing the "real" son-in-law claims, Antulay said, "Haseena Parkar has two daughters – Qudsia and Humeira. Neither of them knows Zubair. Some media platforms Zubair had been able to reach have claimed that Qudsia was his wife, but Qudsia is married to businessman Zaheer Shaikh, who deals in garments. These rumours need to end as my sisters are facing a lot of problems."

Antulay added that he has all the required documents to prove that Zubair, in no way, was connected to the film on Dawood's sister. "In 2014, Zubair had approached Haseena, seeking permission to make her biography. But Haseena had rejected the idea."

