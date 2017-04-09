'Bomb-like object' found in Oslo, one detained

Oslo: Norwegian police has blocked an area in central Oslo and detained one suspect on Saturday night after they found a bomb-like object. The suspect was arrested for questioning after the subject was found in Gronland in Oslo, Xinhua cited public broadcaster NRK as saying.

"There was a police patrol who came across a man they became interested in. In connection with him, they found a box with content that police believe is suspicious," Svein Arild Jorundland, a police commander, was quoted as saying.

"I can not answer (if is a bomb), but it is an object that is about 30 times 30 centimetres -- that is to say there is big potential for damage, but it is of such a nature that we want the bomb group to examine it," Jorundland told NRK.