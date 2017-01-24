'Bring back Hancock bridge or we'll lose more lives: RTI activists

The BMC demolished the century-old Hancock bridge in January last year. File Pic

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Sandhurst Road station yesterday, demanding the reconstruction of Hancock bridge that had been demolished over a year ago. The group of protesters comprised residents, activists, and families of people who had lost their lives while crossing the railway tracks.

The protest, however, came to a halt following the intervention of the Byculla and Dongri police. RTI activists Jyoti Rathod and her husband Dinesh, who were spearheading the agitation, were detained by the Byculla police and later released.

Speaking to mid-day, Jyoti said, “It’s been a year since the bridge was brought down and the reconstruction has been postponed indefinitely.”

Jyoti, who had filed an RTI last year, had found that between the year 1990 and 2016, nearly 1,300 people had lost their lives while crossing the tracks.

Cops on patrol duty during yesterday’s protest at Sandhurst Road station

Due to the absence of the bridge, students from Burhani College, St. Peter’s, St. Mary’s, Diamond Jubilee and Isablella Convent schools, and residents of Dongri, Noorbaug, Nazambaug and Kesarbaug are often seen crossing the railway tracks. The century-old bridge needs to be re-constructed so that people avoid taking the tracks, Jyoti added.

A signature campaign was also organised after the protest with over 300 people demanding speedy construction of the bridge.

When contacted, Narendra Patil, chief PRO of Central Railway said, “The bridge was dismantled by the BMC because it was in a bad condition. They had also allotted a tender for the new bridge, but a PIL against the BMC resulted in cancellation of that tender. The matter is currently subjudice and we cannot comment further.”