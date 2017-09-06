'By killing Lankesh, killers want to spread fear among journalists'

Journalists gather at a protest against the killing of Gauri Lankesh at Press Club of India in New Delhi on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Prominent journalists gathered at the Press Club of India here on Wednesday condemned the murder of senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru, and said that by gunning her down, the killers want to spread fear among journalists.

"The killing of Gauri Lankesh is a serious attack on democracy," said veteran journalist H.K. Dua.

"Apparently, they were afraid, and by killing Gauri Lankesh, they want to spread fear in journalist community that if you do this, one of you will be killed. It can be any one," he said, noting 11 journalists have been killed in recent times.

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar said that the leaders of the country only believe in "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" (save daughter, educate daughter) as a slogan but not in implementing it.

"One mob has been created which can kill people alone or in presence of thousands of people," he said, adding that these mob members are not afraid of killing anyone.

"Do not speak, otherwise your condition will be like Gauri Lankesh," he said.

Editor of popular Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, Lankesh, 55, was shot dead by three unidentified men who fired seven bullets at her as she returned home on Tuesday night from her office.

Protests erupted across the country throughout the day as journalists, activists, writers, thinkers, women's organisations and others gathered across the country, condemning her dastardly killing.