'Can't believe Justin Bieber followed me on Twitter', says Mumbai student



Annie (in blue) has spent three nights waiting for Bieber at the airport

After waiting seven years to see Justin Bieber, Annie Anthony (20) hardly cares that she has spent three days camping outside the airport with no news of when the pop star will arrive. Since Saturday night, Annie and a group of about 30 fans have spent more than six hours every day here. "We are confused about his arrival; every time we hear rumours that he is about to arrive, and we rush to the airport and wait, but there's no sign of him," said Annie.

Her best memory of the star is when he reciprocated her love by following her on Twitter last year. She remembers it like it was yesterday: "It was on June 3, I was studying for my last university paper. I happened to check Twitter and saw that Beiber was following me. I was so excited, I jumped and screamed and it was midnight. My parents, and even our neighbours, didn't know what had struck me. They don't understand my feelings. They just shut the door and went back to sleep."

Annie is among the superfans who did everything in their power to make a Justin Bieber tour possible in India. "We are part of a Facebook group, 'Indian Beliebers Community', which has a following of more than 61,000. We have been trying to create enough buzz to bring Justin to India. Last January, we conducted parades in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi to demand a JB concert in Mumbai."

But she admits, "Now, I have crossed all limits of craziness, spending the last three nights here, waiting for Justin." All this waiting, and she's not even sure if she'll get a chance to click a selfie with him. "Earlier, Justin would take pictures with his fans, but one time he got irritated and, since then, he stopped. We'll be lucky if he decides to take photos with us, but if not, we have decided to just welcome him from afar with roses, which he said he likes."