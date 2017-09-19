'Charismatic' Sushma Swaraj Ivanka Trump talk empowerment

US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump today met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session
US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and EAMâÂÂSushma Swaraj also discussed the former's forthcoming visit to India in November. Pic/ Indian Embassy US on Twitter
US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump today met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.
Ivanka, who would be leading the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in India in November, discussed workforce development in the two countries. "We had a great discussion on women's entrepreneurship, the upcoming #GES2017 and workforce development in the US and India," Ivanka informed in a tweet.
India and the US will co-host the GES – an annual gathering of emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from around the world – in Hyderabad between November 28 and 30.
Ivanka, 35, took to Twitter to express her respect for Swaraj. "I have long respected India's accomplished and charismatic Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, and it was an honor to meet her today," she posted.
Swaraj discussed "women empowerment" and Ivanka's forthcoming visit to India, the Indian Embassy said in a tweet.
Earlier, Swaraj met Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay.
Rahul addresses public meeting in NY
Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is in the US on a two-week-long tour, held a series of meetings, including a roundtable with eminent Indian and South Asian experts hosted by the Center for American Progress (CAP), as part of Congress's strategy to attract NRIs support.
EAM Sushma Swaraj today paid a courtesy call on Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina but the ongoing Rohingya crisis did not come up for discussion during their brief meeting. "The meeting with the prime minister of Bangladesh was more in the nature of a courtesy meeting. It was a very short meeting. The issue of Rohingya did not come up during the meeting for discussion. It was purely bilateral," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
Trending Videos
Ghatkopar building collapse: Here's why the tragedy occurred
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
Photos: Shraddha Kapoor, Kim Sharma at 'Haseena Parkar' screening
Mumbai to Goa train: First look at the glass-top Vistadome coach
Shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa keeps it short and sexy on social media
Photos: Narendra Modi, others at Marshal Arjan Singh's funeral
Photos: Sussanne Khan and Nimrat Kaur spotted at a spa in Juhu