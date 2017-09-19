'Charismatic' Sushma Swaraj Ivanka Trump talk empowerment

US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump today met External Affairs Minister Sus­hma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session



US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and EAMâÂÂSushma Swaraj also discussed the former's forthcoming visit to India in November. Pic/ Indian Embassy US on Twitter

US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump today met External Affairs Minister Sus­hma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Ivanka, who wo­uld be leading the US delegati­on to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in India in November, discussed workforce development in the two countries. "We had a great discussion on women's entrepreneurship, the upcoming #GES2017 and workforce development in the US and India," Ivanka informed in a tweet.

India and the US will co-host the GES – an annual gathering of emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from around the world – in Hyderabad between November 28 and 30.

Ivanka, 35, took to Twitter to express her respect for Sw­araj. "I have long respected India's accomplished and charismatic Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, and it was an honor to meet her today," she posted.

Swaraj discussed "women empowerment" and Ivanka's forthcoming visit to India, the Indian Embassy said in a tweet.

Earlier, Swaraj met Bhuta­nese PM Tshering Tobgay.

Rahul addresses public meeting in NY

Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is in the US on a two-week-long tour, held a series of meetings, including a roundtable with eminent Indian and South Asian exp­er­ts hosted by the Center for American Progress (CAP), as part of Congress's strategy to attract NRIs support.