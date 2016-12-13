'Compromise on One-China policy will strain relations'

Making a reference to US President-elect Donald Trump's comments on junking the policy, communist nation warns of a complete stop to bilateral cooperation in major fields



A magazine featuring Donald Trump at a bookstore in Beijing. Beijing is “seriously concerned” by Trump’s suggestion that he could drop Washington’s One-China policy. Pic/AFP

Beijing: China yesterday warned US President-elect Donald Trump that bilateral ties will be damaged if he "compromised" with the 'One-China policy' by giving weightage to Taiwan, the strongest public condemnation by Beijing against his criticism of America's long-standing policy towards the self-governing island.

"Adherence to One-China principle is the political bedrock of the China-US relations. If it is compromised, the sound and steady growth of China-US relationship as well as bilateral cooperation in major fields would be out of question," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. "Chinese side has noted the relevant report and is seriously concerned..."

China's comments came a day after Trump in a TV interview questioned the relevance of continuing the 'One-China' policy if Beijing refuses to make concessions on trade.

The US since 1979 has respected China's stance on Taiwan, which it sees as a breakaway province. But Trump said without concessions from China, he did not see why it should continue.

Geng said, "I want to stress that Taiwan question has a bearing on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and it is related to China's core interests."

But despite stern reaction with strong words, China has not lodged any diplomatic protest unlike a few days back, when Trump riled Beijing by calling up Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, which was an unprecedented move as no US leader has done it so far.