Pune sex racket busted: Bangladeshi teen alleges cops saved her, later handed her back to pimp



The 16-year-old has alleged that she and the other girls were rescued by the Pune police on two previous occasions, but both times officers gave them back to the pimps. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

Pune: Pushed into prostitution, she awaited rescue by the police, who did save her, only to hand her over to the pimp again, twice. This is what a 16-year-old from Bangladesh has alleged after she was finally rescued with the help of an NGO.

Acting on a tip-off from Pune-based NGO Rescue Foundation, a team of Pune city police's Social Security Cell raided NM Lodge on the Pune-Satara Highway on April 19 and arrested 12 people and rescued four girls, including the teenager from Dhaka's Tangail district. A case was registered against the lodge owner, identified as Nutan, manager Munna alias Laxman Vijay Aher and 12 others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sahakarnagar police station.

Lured into prostitution

A senior police officer told mid-day, "The victim's statement has been taken down as well as recorded on tape. She has claimed that on two occasions in the past couple of months she and the other girls were rescued by the police, who later handed them over to the pimps again. We have informed our seniors about her allegation."

"We are in the process of completing her legal paperwork, based on which she will be sent back to her hometown. At the moment, she is staying in a shelter run by the NGO that helped in her rescue," he added.

"The victim, a school dropout, was working as a domestic maid back home after her father passed away, due to which her mother became mentally disturbed. Last year, her neighbour promised to help her get a well-paying job in India, so she decided to go with her. During the journey, she was given a spiked drink. On regaining consciousness, she found herself in a house in Mira Road, in Thane district, where she was physically and sexually abused. Later, she was brought to Pune."

Internal inquiry soon

The officer said, "A report is being prepared; soon, an internal inquiry will be conducted to look into the claim."

"We are investigating and can't comment now. We will share details in the coming days," said deputy commissioner of police (crime) PR Patil.

The police said the victim had called up the NGO by managing to get hold of a mobile phone. The NGO had then alerted the cyber cell, after which officers had tracked the location from where the call had come.