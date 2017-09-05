'Daddy' controversy: Producer says Arjun Rampal cheated him of '2 crore



Arjun Rampal in Daddy

Even three days prior to its release, actor Arjun Rampal's film 'Daddy' has not managed to steer clear of controversies. Recently, a film producer, Mandar Dalvi, registered an FIR against Rampal's production house Kundalini Entertainment at the Bandra police station, for allegedly cheating him.

In his complaint to the police, Dalvi alleged that even before the film was discussed, certain conditions regarding selection of the crew were laid down. However, the conditions were not met and a different crew was hired for the film.

Moreover, the complaint further states that there is a dispute of over '2 crore between Dalvi and the production house.

A senior police officer said, "The FIR was registered on August 22 under sections 406 and 420 of IPC and section 63 of the Copyright Act." When contacted, both Dalvi and Rampal refused to comment on the matter.

When Rampal met Gawli in hospital

The first time the film got embroiled in a controversy was when the news of Rampal meeting Arun Gawli, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar's murder, at JJ Hospital went viral. The secret meeting came to light after a high-level inquiry was initiated in the matter and the JJ Marg police questioned the actor.

Arjun Rampal in Daddy