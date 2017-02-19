'Daddy, pick me up!' boy screams after losing legs



Smoke billows from a rebel-held area in Syria, following shelling by Syrian pro-government forces. Pics/AFP

Idlib: In the aftermath of a barrel bomb attack in Syria's Idlib, nine-year-old Abdel Basset Al-Satuf tries to sit up, his legs blown off, and screams "Daddy, pick me up!"



Nine-year-old Abdel Basset Al-Satuf

The harrowing footage of the young boy screaming for his father as he struggles to sit up, his legs turned to bloody stumps, quickly spread on social media.

In an ambulance about to head to the border, Abdel Basset recounted the incident as his father Taan tried to keep his composure. "We were sitting having lunch when the barrel bombs started to fall and my father told us to get in the house," he said. "But as we arrived at the door a barrel fell on it and when it exploded fire blasted towards me and amputated my legs," he said.

His father had run back to the house to search for the rest of the family, three of whom were killed in the attack. The family's landlord described the incident as "a massacre".