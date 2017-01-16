'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim apologises in open letter after being trolled

Zaira Wasim

Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who played the role of young Geeta Phogat in 'Dangal', issued a public apology on her Facebook account, after she was targetted on social media over her meeting with J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti.

The photo for which Zaira was trolled

The 16-year-old met Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, who enquired about her education and interest in other creative fields like acting. However, the Srinagar-based actress was trolled on social media when photos from the meeting emerged.

Without saying what she was sorry for, the actor wrote in her 'open confession/apology' that she does not want anyone to follow her footsteps or even consider her as a role model.

"I'm not proud of what I'm doing and I want everyone, especially the youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history."

Hinting that the apology may have to do with her recent meeting with the CM, the post stated: "I know many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or people I have recently met..."

"...I understand the sentiments behind it especially considering what had happened over the past 6 months."

Zaira later removed her first post and came up with a new one, where she claimed that she has "not been forced into anything by anyone". She, however, deleted that too after sometime.asked that her apology not be blown out of proportion.

A 16 year old shouldn't be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!! https://t.co/MFz3ZKykV1 — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 16, 2017

I've a problem with @MehboobaMufti trying to userp other peoples success to cover up her own failures but why punish/troll people she meets? — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 16, 2017

These people succeed IN SPITE of the Govt not because of it so it's best to let them enjoy their success instead of trying to hijack it. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 16, 2017

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted in support of Zaira.

Reacting to her post, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said, "This is exactly what happened with the girls band Pragaash... They had to pack up and they stopped singing. I see nor reason why this child had to come out and issue the statement. She must have been targetted, must have ben threatened."

Geeta Phogat also backed Wasim, saying she need not apologise or worry as she has not done anything wrong. "I just want to say that Zaira shouldn't apologise. She didn't do anything wrong. Just like we have made our country proud by winning medals, she has done the same thing by playing my younger version in the movie. She did a lot of hard work for that role and she played it really well. "I've met her so many times during shoot, she is a very simple girl... I want to say to her family that don't be afraid about anything and just don't worry. We all are with them. The entire country stands with them. She is equally deserving like us and we all respect her from the bottom of our hearts," Geeta said.