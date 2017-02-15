E-paper

Trolls tell 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim to 'leave India' over mom's old pro-Pakistani posts

'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim told 'leave India' over mom's old pro-Pak postsZaira Wasim

Social media woes don 't seem to end for 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim who is now at the receiving end of very nasty Twitter trolls who blasted her and her mother for old Facebook posts.

The posts in question dates back to March 2014, when Zaira's mother Zarqa Wasim posted two posts supporting Pakistani cricket team.

'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim told 'leave India' over mom's old pro-Pak postsZarqa Wasim Facebook posts

The memes on Facebook read, "Keep Calm and Defeat India," while Zarqa had captioned it, "Dil dil Pakistan." There was another post by Zarqa which read, "we don't sweat, we sparkle...#Nothing is impossible...#Bleed green."

Nonetheless, Zaira Wasim got scathing remarks from Twitterverse forcing the 16-year-old to delete her account on the social media platform.

'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim told 'leave India' over mom's old pro-Pak postsZarqa Wasim post

Some even blasted Aamir Khan for giving her a break in Dangal subtely reminding him of his wife Kiran Rao's remarks which had caused furore some time ago.

Here are some of the tweets

This is the third instance where the young actor from Kashmir was under fire. Last month, Zaira Wasim posted on social media an apology for meeting J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti -- an action for which she was subjected to vicious trolling but later withdrew the apology after receiving unstinted support from well-wishers including Bollywood celebrities and leading politicians. (Read more)

Then, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel compared the teenage actor with a painting of a woman in hijab and another caged, prompting the 'Dangal' star to rebuff the BJP leader for 'discourteous depiction' and a wrong comparison. (Read more)

