'Dangerous dog' on death row for murder gets pardon in US



Dakota is a Siberian husky.

Washington: A dog on death row in the US for 'murdering' a fellow canine and attacking another has been granted pardon by the Governor of the US state of Maine.

Governor Paul LePage wielded his executive authority to show mercy to an unlikely beneficiary - a dog named Dakota.

He issued a full pardon for Dakota on Thursday, apparently the first of its kind. Dakota, a husky, had escaped from a previous owner about a year ago and killed a small dog, leading to her designation as a "dangerous dog". She later broke out of court-ordered confinement to bite a neighbour's dog. Another escape led to her capture by an animal control officer, who brought Dakota to the Waterville Humane Society shelter in February as a stray. A family that knew Dakota as a puppy subsequently adopted her.