'Dawood is willing to return to India,' reveals Raj Thackeray



Raj Thackeray

The chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray finally jumped onto the social media bandwagon yesterday, and celebrated the occasion by making a revelation that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was willing to return to India as part of a deal with the government, and the BJP was all set to use the fugitive's arrest to garner votes in the next elections.

It's official

While launching his official Facebook page, Thackeray also slammed PM Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis, accusing them of wrong policies and not fulfilling promises.

"I expected bullet trains to connect destinations that are separated by longer distances. You may not understand the purpose behind a bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad now, but I know what it means. It will fulfill the dream of certain people who want Mumbai to be part of their state, which was separated in 1960. This is a well-thought plan," Thackeray said.

By the time the programme ended, Thackeray's page was being followed by 4.59 lakh netizens.

