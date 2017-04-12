'Deewar'poster promoting 'Swachh Bharat' amuses Narendra Modi

'Deewar' modified poster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pet project 'Swachh Bharat' is catching over the country and he coudn't stop laughing after someone posted an amusing poster on Twitter.

A Twitter user tweeted Modi a poster which showed an iconic scene from Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor starrer iconic 1975 film 'Deewar'. It was put up by Nainital Municipal Corporation to encourage people build toilets in their home.

While in the movie, 'Maa' Nirupa Roy decides to live with Shashi Kapoor instead of Amitabh Bachchan, in the poster she claims that she will stay with the one who will build a toilet first.

The tweet caught the attention of a visibly amused Modi who laughed and appreciated the poster's innovative way of creating awareness on cleanliness. He wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Haha! Borrows from cinema to make a point on cleanliness. Innovative."