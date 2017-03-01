'Drunk, abusive' cop who abused children playing cricket traced in Mumbai

Police initiate inquiry against erring constable who abused children playing cricket; vow not to spare him if found guilty



A resident questions the policeman’s unruly behaviour in the video

Days after an inebriated cop abused a group of children playing on a street, the Mumbai police have finally managed to track him down. The cop, identified as Raja Pawar, is attached with the Azad Maidan police station. The police have now initiated an inquiry against Pawar's alleged misconduct.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm on Sunday, when a police personnel in uniform stopped his bike in the locality of Tadwadi in Chira Bazaar and allegedly started abusing some of the boys who were playing cricket. He continued abusing the children until a senior citizen intervened and asked him what had gone wrong. When questioned, the cop said that the boys were causing a lot of nuisance on the road and should not be allowed to play. The senior citizen, however, claimed that since there was hardly any vehicular movement on the road, he saw nothing wrong with the kids playing.

The policeman's bike

Amit Bhadricha, a resident of the area, who captured the incident on his cellphone, later tweeted the video to the official handle of the Mumbai police. Bhadricha said the police responded promptly. "They asked for my cellphone number and immediately called me. They heard me patiently and assured action," he added.

According to Bhadricha, the next day, a few senior police personnel visited the locality and made inquiries.

On Tuesday, the LT Marg police traced Pawar, who is a constable with the Azad Maidan police station. "We investigated the matter as the incident took place in our jurisdiction. We have also sent across the report to the Azad Maidan police," said an officer with LT Marg police station.

Meanwhile, the Azad Maidan police initiated an inquiry against Pawar on Tuesday evening. "Residents claimed that Pawar was under the influence of alcohol when he abused the boys. We will verify the claims," an officer said.

Ashok Dudhe, DCP and Mumbai Police spokesperson, said, "We will not tolerate any kind of indiscipline in the force and action will be taken if the cop is found guilty."