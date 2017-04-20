'Drunk' passengers insist on playing music on flight; offloaded at Delhi airport



Both passengers were offloaded from British Airways flight BA142 for allegedly causing disturbance on board while in an inebriated state

Two Canadian nationals, who were apparently intoxicated, were offloaded from a British Airways flight bound to London at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi. According to Hindustan Times, the duo were adamant about playing a musical instrument on board the plane.

Both had arrived from Kathmandu and were travelling to London via Delhi. They had to be removed from the flight, since the pilot refused to fly with them.

Airport officials say the incident took place on April 13 at around 2.15am, when both the passengers were offloaded. They were taken to the transfer area by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), due to being in an inebriated state and causing nuisance on board the flight.

The Delhi Police was also summoned but no case was registered against them. Also, they had to spend eight hours at the airport, after which both departed at around 10 am by Qatar Airways.