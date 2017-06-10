'Exorcist' cuts open minor's throat, rapes body as parents pray for gold

Representational picture

In a horrifying incident, an exorcist allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl and strangulated her to death in front of her parents by telling them that they would find gold after the 'ritual'.

The crime happened in Piprauli village under Thathiya police station area.

The couple - Mahaveer Prasad and wife Pushpa were facing financial problems and hence they summoned an exorcist named Krishna Sharma. The exorcist said that in order to find gold, the couple must sacrifice their minor daughter Kavita

In a report in Hindustan Times, police said he told them that he advised Mahaveer and his wife Pushpa that if they sacrificed their daughter they would get five kilos of buried gold within hours of the ritual.

On Tuesday night, they all went to Annapurna temple where they performed prayers. Sharma said the girl, who was semi-conscious, was stripped. Then he strangulated her and cut her neck to collecet blood to offer to deity citing it is a part of the ritual and then allegedly raped when her parents were busy in prayers with their eyes closed. and the then dumped the body in a nearby field.

The body was recovered from the field and semt for post-mortem.

The girl’s parents have been taken into custody for questioning while Sharma was arrested from Phagua-Bhatta Tirwa Road.