BMC Election: Guess who is more popular between MNS scion Amit Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray



Amit Thackeray has already gathered more than 45,000 likes on his Facebook page

Even though poor health has hit the brakes on his plans to campaign for MNS, party chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit's popularity train has already raced ahead of the other Thackeray scion -- second cousin and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya.

Just a week after Amit's official Facebook page was launched, he has already gathered more than 45,000 likes – this is 1.5 times more than the likes garnered by Aaditya's FB page, even though the Sena scion has been active on the social media forum for over a year.



Aaditya Thackeray

Earlier on, there was talk that Amit would officially enter politics ahead of the Mumbai and Nasik civic elections. However, sources from the MNS said that Raj would launch his son at the right time. Raj himself began campaigning on Tuesday and apologised for the delay, explaining that his son was unwell and hospitalised.

Although he cannot go on field to campaign, the young Thackeray is helping the MNS by posting videos of the development work done in Nasik by the party, as well as sharing live coverage of the election rallies.

An MNS party worker said, "Door-to-door campaigning is being done by the candidates, but in this age, social media plays a very important role, and that is the reason that Amit Thackeray's page has thousands of followers in just a week since its launch. The live coverage of our rallies is also getting a good number of viewers online." Like MNS, the Shiv Sena too is using the official page of Aaditya Thackeray to share the live coverage of the party's rallies.