'First return filing under GST progressing smoothly on last day'

Unlike the technical snags faced by traders earlier, the first return filing under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was progressing smoothly on Friday, the last day to file form GSTR-3B, tax accountants said.

August 25 is the last date for filing GSTR-3B form, which is a summary return of details of outward supplies, inward supplies, credit and payment of GST, for the month of July.

"Today, GSTR-3B filing is a smooth ride. The portal is working without technical snags. In a few cases, taxpayers have already uploaded their details and have informed that it is much faster," chartered accountant Jigar Doshi, Partner, SKP Business Consulting, told IANS.

The government earlier had announced a five-day extension for filing GST returns till August 25, after the GST return filing portal had stopped functioning and traders across the country could not file returns due to a technical snag.

"The GST site is responsive and we hope it remains so during uploading of invoice level GSTR-1 filings. We hope to have similar snag-free experience in GSTR-1 filings," Atul Bohra, Chief Financial Officer, Kolte Patil Developers, said.

Apart from GSTR 3B, three forms -- GSTR 1, GSTR 2 and GSTR 3 -- need to be filed by businesses. For the month of July, the three forms will have to be filed between September 1 and 5, September 6 and 10 and September 11 and 15, respectively.

Form GSTR 1 would reflect sales of a business, GSTR 2 would reflect purchases and GSTR 3 is a combination of sales and purchases.

For the month of August, the three forms will have to be filed between September 16-20, September 21-25 and September 26-30, respectively.

Pune-based chartered accountant Pritam Mahure, however, said that in a few cases, the GST payment was not appearing.

"Today is the last day for filing GSTR-3B and the site is working. However, in a few cases due to non-appearing of GST payment, taxpayers are unable to file returns. We hope the government quickly addresses these challenges by discussing with banks," he said.

For those who want to avail transitional input tax credit, the deadline for filing GSTR-3B is August 28. The summary return for the month of August is to be filed by September 20.