'Get Parl approval for Brexit'



Painter Kaya Mar shows his latest work on British PMâÂÂTheresa May in front of the Supreme Court in London yesterday. Pic/AP

London: Britain's government must get parliamentary approval before starting the process of leaving the European Union, the country's Supreme Court ruled yesterday, potentially delaying Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to trigger exit negotiations by the end of March.



British Prime Minister Theresa May

The 8-3 ruling from the judges forces the government to put a bill before Parliament, giving pro-EU politicians a chance to soften the terms of Brexit. Leave campaigners had objected, saying Parliament shouldn't have the power to overrule the electorate, which voted to leave the bloc in a June 23 referendum.

The SC's decision doesn't mean that Britain will remain in the EU, but it could delay the process. Still, May's Brexit secretary David Davis told the House of Commons that the government timetable remained on track, and that officials would introduce a bill within days.

May had said she would use centuries-old powers, known as royal prerogative, to invoke Article 50 of the EU treaty and launch two years of exit talks.

The court also ruled that parts of the UK - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - do not need to be consulted.

Reactions

David Neuberger

President of the Supreme Court

The referendum is of great political significance, but the Act of Parliament which established it did not say what should happen as a result. So, any change in law must be made only by an Act of Parliament.

David Davis

Brexit secretary

There can be no turning back [on Brexit]. The point of no return was passed on June 23 last year.

Theresa May's office

We respect the decision, and will set out our next steps to Parliament shortly.