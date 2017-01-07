'Grow up Donald, you're President'



US VP Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Joe Biden has suggested President-elect Donald Trump to “grow up” and behave like an “adult”. “Grow up Donald, grow up, time to be an adult, you’re President. Time to do something. Show us what you have,” EFE news quoted Biden as saying on Thursday.

Biden had criticised two of Trump’s recent messages in which he labelled Senate minority leader of the Democrats Chuck Schumer as “head clown” and another in which the President-elect criticised President Barack Obama for his “incendiary comments”.

“It’s going to be much clearer what he’s (Trump) for and against, and what we’re for and against, now that it’s going to get down to actually discussing in detail these issues that affect people's lives,” Biden said. The Vice President also said it was “dangerous” for Trump to be sceptical of US intelligence agencies. New York Republican Representative Chris Collins, a member of Trump’s transition executive committee, denounced Biden’s response.

“That’s a pathetic response,” Collins said on Thursday adding, “I think it’s beneath the Office of the Vice President. It shows just the angst of the loss of this election by Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Trump is the adult in the room.”