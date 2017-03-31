Another woman lodges FIR against TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar, this time in Versova

A 25-year-old woman, who came forward on Thursday evening to lodge a police complaint against TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar, said she was sexually harassed by him 3 years ago



Arunabh Kumar

A day after a woman summoned the courage to take on TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar and lodge a police complaint against him for sexual harassment, another woman drew strength from the collective voice of alleged victims and filed an FIR against him last evening.

The second FIR, lodged at Versova station, alleged that Kumar sexually harassed the woman at the TVF office in 2014.

The woman, aged 25, alleged that in 2014, she visited the TVF office at MIDC, Andheri, and while she was in the cabin with Kumar, he used lewd words and touched her inappropriately. The woman said she left the office immediately, and kept mum till the time she saw the onslaught of complaints against the media entrepreneur.

It was only after she read reports about over 50 women having levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him that she summoned the courage to take him on.

Arun Chavan, assistant commissioner of police, DN Nagar division, said, "On the basis of the complaint, the Versova police have registered a case under section 354 (A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the IPC. The matter is being investigated."

Sources said in light of the second FIR, the Mumbai Police expects Kumar to visit MIDC police station, where the first FIR was lodged on Wednesday night, to record his statement. A summons has already been issued to him under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Kumar found himself in the centre of a storm after an anonymous blog on March 12 alleged repeated sexual harassment at his hands over two years. As the blog went viral, many other women made similar allegations against Kumar, some anonymously. As of last count, there were over 50 complaints.

Noted criminal lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had lodged a third party complaint against Kumar on March 16, but the Mumbai Police had cautioned that the case would hit a deadend if no victim turned up. Earlier this week, sources had said the MIDC police were mulling over closing Siddiquee's complaint since no victim has turned up then.

The Mumbai Police had assured all help to victims, saying it would send its women personnel to victims' doorsteps, if needed.