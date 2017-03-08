DU professor DN Saibaba convicted for 'Maost links', prosecution asks court to show him no mercy

Prosecutor who secured life term for GN Saibaba for 'Maoist links' asks court to show no mercy to the paraplegic professor; five others also convicted



Professor GN Saibaba

The Gadchiroli sessions court, hearing the case of Delhi University professor GN Saibaba involved in Maoist activity, convicted him and five others for their active role under several sections of UAPA. Judge Suryakant Shinde convicted Mahesh Tirki, Pandu Narote, Hem Mishra, Prashant Sanglikar and Saibaba to life imprisonment.

Investigating officer Suhas Bawche, while interrogating Mishra and Sanglikar, received information about Saibaba's involvement, on the basis of which he moved court for permission to search his Delhi residence. During the search, electronic evidence, videos, literature and pictures related to Maoist activity were found, and Saibaba was arrested.

Court observations

The court observed, "The Maoist movement's impact on people at large must be taken into account. When one person dies, it is a tragedy, when thousands die, it's a statistic."

"All six are active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisation RDF, which carries the infamous slogan 'Naxalbari Ek Hi Rasta'. The prosecution has proved that all six conspired to carry out illegal and violent activities of CPI (M) and RDF. Hence, Saibaba being 90 per cent disabled is no ground to show him leniency; though he is physically handicapped, he is mentally fit. Due to the violent activities of the six, Gadchiroli continues to be paralysed with no industrial and other development taking place there because of fear of Naxalism," it noted while convicting the six.

"(In this case) Life imprisonment also isn't a stringent enough punishment, but the hands of the court are tied with the mandate of sections 18 and 20 of the UAPA..." After the verdict, bail bond of the six, who were out, was cancelled and they were taken into custody. Saibaba's family members said they might move high court soon for his bail.

Kin shocked

Speaking to mid-day, Saibaba's brother Dr G Ramadevudu said, "It is an unexpected judgment. I was regularly attending the hearing and I am sure the court has not taken into account the defence's arguments. I had a talk with Saibaba's wife Vasantha and she too is shocked. She is saying it is a strategy of the BJP government, which is trying to suppress his voice. This judgment was planned by the government."

"After the judgment, we asked for minimum requirements to be given to him in jail. We asked for assistance for his movement inside and special food as advised by doctors for his pancreas problem. The doctors recently asked him to get operated on in two weeks; we are waiting for an order to be passed on it," he added.

Vasanta said, "Our advocates will move high court soon. This judgment is shocking. In the state's history, this is the first case in which all those charge-sheeted have been convicted under all sections and sentenced to life. It seems the state and central governments put a lot of pressure on the judiciary to implement anti-people and undemocratic policies at the behest of corporates and MNCs. They want to openly push RSS's agenda by putting people like Saibaba behind bars."