'How well do you know your guards?'

That's one of the key questions on security measures Pune police asked Infosys; Jt CP says tabs must be kept on behavioural patterns of even guards



Rasila Raju was allegedly strangled to death by a security guard, Saikiya Bhaben, on January 29 in Infosys

Pune: The Pune police have shot off an 18-point questionnaire on security measures to the human resource department of Infosys, Hinjewadi, where 24-year-old Rasila Raju OP was allegedly strangled to death by a guard on January 29. While the mail, sent on February 3, centres on safety measures the IT giant took, most of the questions deal specifically with personal and behavioural profiling of security guards.

Sunil Ramanand, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said when the police began their investigation into the murder, Infosys promptly provided information on technology-based security measures — like restricting entry to certain sections of the office based on employees' clearance levels — it has adopted on its premises. "But, it was unable to satisfactorily answer if it had conducted any psychometric profiling tests of security guards. A character certificate isn't a guarantee that a person would not commit a crime."

Need regular checks

Psychometric tests are a combination of aptitude and personality tests.

Ramanand claimed that those separated from their families — owing to jobs or personal reasons — are more likely to be frustrated and think of women as soft targets. "That's why it's important to assess the behavioural patterns of even security guards on a regular basis."

He also revealed that the contract of the agency handling the Infosys office's security — Bengaluru-based Terrier Security Services (India) Private Limited — had lapsed in November last year.

Case against Infosys

"It bagged the contract in 2011, but didn't renew it. We have registered a case under section 4 (persons or private security agency not to engage or provide private security guard without licence) of the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005 against the security firm.