'Human shield' approaches Human Rights Commission



Farooq Dar was tied to a jeep and paraded for a few kilometres

Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was tied to the bonnet of an Indian Army jeep and paraded through the streets of Srinagar - during the bypolls on April 9 - has approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), seeking to know why the army major who got him tied, has been awarded when an inquiry is on into the incident, and has described the award as illegal, reports Firstpost.com.

Major Leetul Gogoi, who had strapped Dar to a jeep, was feted with the COAS 'commendation card' for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations on Monday.

Dar had said that he was not part of any stone-pelting mob and that he had gone to meet a relative in the area. "It is grossly inhumane... to turn me into a stone-pelter. I am still under trauma and now the entire case is being turned against me, while I am the victim," he said.

Dar has approached the SHRC also to seek action against three TV news channels demanding that they stop referring to him as a stone-pelter, reports Firstpost.com.