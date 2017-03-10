'Hyderabadi Biryani' fails to prove its historical origin





Hyderabad: The 'Hyderabadi Biryani' has failed to secure the Geographical Indications tag, as the applicant for it could not prove the historical origin and data relating to the delectable dish with supporting documents, according to the GI registry in Chennai.



The Deccani Biryani Makers Association here had applied for the GI tag through its Secretary Zubai Ahmed in 2009.



The fabled rice delicacy has been part of Hyderabadi cuisine for nearly 400 years. Coming from the kitchen of the Nizams, it is loved world over by food connoisseurs for its distinct spices, taste and aroma.



A geographical indication points to a specific place or region of production that determines the characteristic qualities of the product which originates from that place.



It is important that the product derives its qualities and reputation from that place. The application for registration of 'Hyderabadi Biryani' in GI was treated as abandoned as the applicant had failed to prove the historical data and origin of the product with supporting documents, the GI registry said in its order recently.



