Mumbai Crime: Secret video helps nail gun-toting excise official



Salunkhe flashed his gun to extort Rs 15,000

A state excise department official is in the dock after a 24-year-old West Bengal native filmed him flashing a gun at the complainant and assaulting him, to extort Rs 15,000. The police have summoned the official named Rakesh Salunkhe after Pradipta Santra, a senior supervisor at a film production house, lodged an FIR against him.

Santra, living in a flat at Mahesh Apartments, said, "My three roommates and I have been looking for another house for a few weeks, for which we had contacted a few local real estate agents. Since Salunkhe lives in the same building, he contacted us regarding a flat close by."

"We saw the flat, but decided to look for another one. Salunkhe called me to his house last night (Thursday) and started abusing me. He then started threatening me, saying we will have to pay him Rs 15,000. When I asked him why, he said it was commission. I said we don't want it, after which he flashed a gun and slapped me."

"I had started video recording the meeting on my cell, which I later tweeted to Mumbai Police to seek help. The cops were very cooperative and took me to DN Nagar police station, where we lodged an official complaint," he added.

Senior police inspector, Dhanaji Nalawade of the DN Nagar police station said, "We have lodged an FIR and will be soon recording the accused statement soon."