Congress workers claims he was beaten for standing next to Sanjay Nirupam



Congress worker Arif Abbas Sayyed, who was allegedly beaten up by party leader Arif Naseem Khan’s guards, had to spend two days in a Vile Parle hospital

The Juhu police have booked Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan and his four bodyguards for allegedly brutally beating up a worker from his own party. The victim has claimed that he was beaten up just because he stood by Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam.

“I have been in the party for over seven years, working very hard during campaigns and rallies of all senior leaders… this is what I get in return, just because I interrupted a heated discussion between senior leaders,” Arif Abbas Sayyed, the complainant, told mid-day.

Roughed up

Narrating the incident, the 23-year-old minority wing leader said, “I was told by party workers that senior leaders Sanjay Nirupam, Narayan Rane and Arif Naseem Khan were to meet for a discussion on February 2 in a Juhu club. On the day, several party workers reached the spot; the three leaders were having a discussion in a chamber, while I along with other workers was sitting nearby. Suddenly, I heard the discussion become noisy, and hence, went in to see what had happened. I saw Naseem bhai arguing with Nirupamji; I interrupted and told Nirupamji ‘Bhaiyya, aap mat darna, hum aapke saath hain’. Immediately, Naseem bhai asked me ‘Tu kaun hai?’ and told his bodyguards to beat me.”

“Five men pounced on me and started beating me up. One of them caught hold of my shirt and dragged me outside. They were joined by other party workers, all of whom beat me till I became unconscious,” he added.

“When I regained consciousness, I found myself in hospital with three of my friends beside me and a few policemen, who recorded my statement. All I want to ask the senior leaders of Congress is is this what a party worker gets in return for his hard work.”

Discussion derailed

The alleged incident happened outside a club in Juhu where senior leaders and party workers had gathered after the arrival of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has been appointed as an observer for the upcoming elections by the All-India Congress Committee. The clash broke out when Hooda was in a meeting with other leaders and Nirupam, Rane and Khan were having a separate discussion.

Sayyed, who was admitted in a Vile Parle hospital, was discharged after 48 hours.

The Juhu police have registered an FIR under sections 3 and 25 (rioting) of the Indian Arms Act and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Khan and others.

An officer said, “An FIR has been registered and investigation is going on.”

When contacted, Khan denied the allegation and said, “I am not aware about any such incident. We were in a meeting with senior leaders. Whatever happened it happened outside and not in my presence. There are several CCTV cameras installed on the premises where the meeting was being conducted. Footage from those can be checked to verify the claim.”