A Dormant Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray erupted on Saturday, declaring that his party would not allow a single brick to be laid for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, said to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project. Addressing a press meet at his home in Dadar following Friday's Elphinstone Road station tragedy, Raj said, "If the PM wants, he can start it [the bullet train] in Ahmedabad. We will protest, in our style, any move to bring the bullet train to Mumbai."



MNSâÂÂchief Raj Thackeray at a press meet in Dadar. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

He said it was time to show anger and asked people to participate in the party's protest march to the Western Railway headquarters in Churchgate on October 5. While he called Modi an unparalleled liar, he also blamed all parties for politicising the tragedy. Raising the issue of migrants, Raj said such stampedes would keep recurring till migrants trooped into the city. "People should understand that our city does not have the infrastructure to take on such a huge load of people," he said.