'Idiots' face backlash after sharing photo of 'surfing' on top of turtle on beach in Australia

Two guys, one identified as Ricky Rogers and his friend, found themselves in trouble after they posted a photo of themselves ‘surfing’ on top of a turtle on a beach in Australia.

The picture was posted on Instagram with a caption that said, “Surfed a tortoise on zee weekend.. gnarly duddddeeeee”. There was a lot of outrage on social media, which only grew after being re-posted by the wildlife photographer Matt Wright.

According to reports, the picture has been shared over 4000 times in an attempt to bring to the fore the cruel act committed against the animal. Following the backlash, the controversial pictures were then removed from social media.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) chairman Michael Beatty told the Fraser Coast Chronicle, “These guys are just complete idiots - there's no way they should be doing what they were doing.”

Some reports claim that the tortoise was actually dead at the time the picture was taken. The ‘idiots’ then apparently posted another with a dead turtle, and wrote RIP next to it.