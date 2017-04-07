BJP MP in the dock for apparently making racist comments against South Indians



BJP MP Tarun Vijay. Pic/ANI

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member and president of the India-Africa Parliamentary Friendship Group Tarun Vijay, found himself in hot water for apparently making what was perceived as racist comments against South Indians.

According to CNN-News 18, Tarun Vijay told a leading international TV news channel, "If we were racist why would we have entire south? Why would we live with them? We have black people around us."

If we were racist why would we have entire south? Why would we live with them? We have black ppl around us: Tarun Vijay,BJP to Al Jazeera pic.twitter.com/uXy53gyIw7 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 7, 2017

His comments did not go well with Twitterati, who blasted him for his comments, terming them insensitive and racist.

Tarun Vijay was replying to a comment based on the recent attacks against Africans in Noida, reasoning that all Indians cannot be racist.

Congress leader and Tamil actress Khushboo Sunder called Tarun Vijay's comments bizarre and senseless. DMK's Kanimozhi termed his statement "anti-national" and hoped that the BJP would take strict action against him.

After receiving severe backlash on social media for his apparent 'reasoning' Tarun Vijay attempted to clarify his comments on Twitter. Read the tweets below...

I said we worship Krishna, which literally em,ans black, we were the first to oppose any racism and were in fact victims of racist British https://t.co/kjSBSNl9w8 — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

In may parts of the nation we have different people, in colour and never ever we had any discrimination against them. https://t.co/I7MddEJk5W — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

Mywords perhaps were not enough to convey this.Feel bad,really feel sorry, my apologies to those who feel i said different than what I meant https://t.co/I7MddEJk5W — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

I feel the entire statement sas this- we have fought racism and we have people with different colour and culture still never had any racism. — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

At least 9 Africans were attacked and gravely injured in mob violence at Greater Noida on March 27. This was in connection with the March 24 raid on Nigerian students by local people who accused them of cannibalism.

A mob of 100 people assaulted seven Nigerian passers-by at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. They demanded that the government expel all Africans citing their drug use and indulgence in cannibalism as a major reason.

Three bike-borne masked men attacked two more Nigerians the following day in front of a private hostel. A WhatsApp video was uploaded by the Association of African Students in India claiming a third attack on an African man at a Noida mall.