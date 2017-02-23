Names missing from voters' list during BMC Election: EC says citizens to blame

For complete coverage on BMC Election 2017 click here



It's a fiasco that should make the State Election Commission (SEC) hang its head in shame, but it's busy propping up excuses. The SEC has laid the blame for the debacle over voters' lists — over 10 lakh couldn't find their names on polling day — at citizens' doors. It has excoriated citizens for failing to grab five chances over six months to alert them to the mess.



Avinash Sanas, deputy commissioner, SEC, believed that the fiasco could have been avoided had voters "woken up" and checked revised voters lists' over the last six months.

Lists revised each year

He explained that the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Maharashtra revises voters' lists every year. The first opportunity for citizens to spot deletions from records would have been the draft list — published on September 16, 2016, and in public view till October 15 — available on the Maharashtra CEO's website. "The next list of eligible voters was published by them (Maharashtra CEO) on January 5, which was the second chance," said Sanas.



SEC Deputy Commissioner Avinash Sanas’s defence cut no ice with citizens

Then came the draft list of the SEC published on its online and local body portals on January 12. This was followed by the final list published by the SEC on January 21. This entire process takes around 6 months. "Booth lists were published around February 8," said the election officer.

Missed chances

Chiding citizens for ignoring the lists, Sanas said, "If people had seen that their names were not on the lists, they could have alerted the authorities and the issue could have been addressed in just a few days. But if you just wake up on polling day, how can we help anyone? The list cannot be changed overnight. In six months, no one realised that these five opportunities had been missed."

He asked citizens to be more alert during the next election.

On people's demands to declare election in some wards null and void owing to missing names, Sanas said, "They can file an election petition stating that they were not included in the voters' lists and that only after they vote should the result be announced. The petition can be filed within 15 days of the polling date."

Irresponsible response: NGO

The SEC's defence did not go down well with citizens and welfare organisations. "The Election Commission is clearly at fault. Who else is responsible for deleting a name? The EC officers should give a satisfactory response to why the name of a person who was on the previous voting list was deleted. There is a family of four in my ward, all of whose names were removed in spite of them having valid voter ID cards and having voted in the past. What have booth-level officers (BLO) been doing if they haven't made sure that all eligible voters in their wards have their names on the voting lists?" asked Nikhil Desai, coordinator of NGO AGNI.