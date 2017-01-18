'Indecent proposal' at SNDT: Students told to cover up 'fully' and not 'distract' others

SNDT University Vice Chancellor issues circular to girls to 'cover-up', threatens action if any are found dressing ‘indecently’; but baffled students don't know what constitutes 'indecent'
With a motto that reads Sanskrita Stree Parashakti (An enlightened women is a source of infinite strength), one would think a student’s attire would be a matter of personal choice on the SNDT Women’s University campus. In the last month, students have realised otherwise. On December 6, the 100-year-old university’s V-C Prof. Shashikala Wanjari issued a warning to students about strict action if they were found ‘indecently dressed’.
Also read: Mumbai law college imposes draconian dress code on students
While there is nothing stated specifically on what ‘correct’ attire is, the principal, directors and heads of the departments have been ordered to ensure that students are ‘properly dressed’ on campus.
Students at the SNDT campus this morning. Pics /Bipin Kokate
“I want the girls to wear clothes that cover the entire body. Indecent clothes are against our culture and the university motto. In fact, instead of the university having to issue a circular such as this, it is the parents’ duty to ensure that their wards come to college properly dressed,” said Shashikala Wanjari, vice-chancellor of SNDT University.
Confusion reigns
Her clarification on the dress code has left students baffled. “I have no problem with girls wearing sleeveless outfits, but it should not be offensive to others. I consulted a few parents before issuing the notice. While some have disagreed with the circular, saying in Mumbai, students cannot be prevented from sporting the latest fashion, I stand by my decision,” Wanjari said.
Shashikala Wanjari, vice-chancellor of SNDT University
Unfair decision, say students
“This circular is ambiguous because there is no clear definition of what constitutes decent and indecent clothing. Some heads may find jeans offensive. It’s as if the principal has been given carte blanche to decide what is appropriate and what isn’t,” said a student from the Churchgate campus requesting anonymity.
“I don’t understand how they can relate a fully-covered student to the university motto. Our motto is women’s empowerment, which has no relation to what we wear. The uuniversity should focus on improving the quality of education rather than deciding a dress code,” said a final year student.
Read Story: St Xavier's College bans ripped jeans, students tear into move
Students at SNDT’s Churchgate campus today. Pic /Bipin Kokate
“Unless there is a uniform provided by the university or the college, a student has the right to choose what he or she wishes to wear,” said a law student.
“We have not scrapped a particular outfit in college or in the classroom. Whatever the girls wear should be decent and not draw attention or distract others on the college premises,” said Dr Linda R Dennis, Head of Student Welfare at SNDT University.
In the past too, Mumbai colleges have exercised moral policing:
December 2016: St. Xavier’s College issued a circular declaring a complete ban on ripped jeans. However, for many years this esteemed institution has banned shorts, spaghetti strap tops, and short skirts.
October 2016: Students of Bunts Sangha Anna Leela College at Kurla protested against the college ban on burqas and skullcaps.
April 2014: A notice issued by SIES College of Technology, Nerul, stating that Rs 5,000 would be levied on a student for using a mobile phone on the college premises.
Feb 2010: Students of Parshvanath College of Engineering, Thane, went on strike for stopping them from wearing T-shirts on campus. Students were fined R100 and their IDs confiscated as punishment for disobeying the rule.
Jan 2010: Krishna Menon College, Bhandup, denied admission to female students wearing tight jeans, claiming that it affected the reputation of the college.
Wilson College: Only BMM students of the college were banned from wearing sleeveless clothes and shorts. Other departments were allowed to do so.
At Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Matunga: Girl students are asked to leave the campus after 7 pm and students are not allowed to celebrate Rose Day, Friendship Day or Valentine’s Day on the campus.
Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia sizzles in metallic gown
Photos: Arjun Kapoor and Raj Thackeray at event in Mumbai
In pictures: Here are the fastest ODI centuries in cricket history
'Shaadi No. 1': 10 famous Bollywood weddings in pictures
Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Shweta Bachchan at Karan Johar's book launch
0 Comments