'Indecent proposal' at SNDT: Students told to cover up 'fully' and not 'distract' others

SNDT University Vice Chancellor issues circular to girls to 'cover-up', threatens action if any are found dressing ‘indecently’; but baffled students don't know what constitutes 'indecent'

With a motto that reads Sanskrita Stree Parashakti (An enlightened women is a source of infinite strength), one would think a student’s attire would be a matter of personal choice on the SNDT Women’s University campus. In the last month, students have realised otherwise. On December 6, the 100-year-old university’s V-C Prof. Shashikala Wanjari issued a warning to students about strict action if they were found ‘indecently dressed’.

While there is nothing stated specifically on what ‘correct’ attire is, the principal, directors and heads of the departments have been ordered to ensure that students are ‘properly dressed’ on campus.



Students at the SNDT campus this morning. Pics /Bipin Kokate

“I want the girls to wear clothes that cover the entire body. Indecent clothes are against our culture and the university motto. In fact, instead of the university having to issue a circular such as this, it is the parents’ duty to ensure that their wards come to college properly dressed,” said Shashikala Wanjari, vice-chancellor of SNDT University.

Confusion reigns

Her clarification on the dress code has left students baffled. “I have no problem with girls wearing sleeveless outfits, but it should not be offensive to others. I consulted a few parents before issuing the notice. While some have disagreed with the circular, saying in Mumbai, students cannot be prevented from sporting the latest fashion, I stand by my decision,” Wanjari said.

Shashikala Wanjari, vice-chancellor of SNDT University

Unfair decision, say students

“This circular is ambiguous because there is no clear definition of what constitutes decent and indecent clothing. Some heads may find jeans offensive. It’s as if the principal has been given carte blanche to decide what is appropriate and what isn’t,” said a student from the Churchgate campus requesting anonymity.

“I don’t understand how they can relate a fully-covered student to the university mo­tto. Our motto is women’s empowerment, which has no relation to what we wear. The uuniversity should focus on im­p­roving the quality of education rather than deciding a dress code,” said a final year student.

Students at SNDT’s Churchgate campus today. Pic /Bipin Kokate

“Unless there is a uniform provided by the university or the college, a student has the right to choose what he or she wishes to wear,” said a law student.

“We have not scrapped a particular outfit in college or in the classroom. Whatever the girls wear should be decent and not draw attention or distract others on the college premises,” said Dr Linda R Dennis, Head of Student Welfare at SNDT University.