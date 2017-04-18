Indian couples make up to Rs 15 lakh a month streaming live sex acts: Cyber experts

After Hyderabad techie who live streamed sexual act with unsuspecting wife went viral, cyber experts warn that many Indian couples are engaging in live streaming of their sexual acts on porn websites for quick money.

According to a report in Daily Mail, as many as 2,000 have been providing content to adult portals, performing stripping and sexual acts in exchange for digital currency.

The issue came to light after a 33-year-old former software engineer was arrested by Cyberabad Police for allegedly live streaming sexual acts with his wife, without her knowledge, on a porn site for money.

The accused, a resident of Jeedimetla in the city, had been allegedly live streaming videos recorded through his laptop's webcam, which was positioned in his bedroom. "The woman, working with an IT firm, came to know about the existence of her explicit videos last November after her friend from Kerala informed her," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime Police Station) S Jayram said.

Cyber experts say that porn is a major contributer of online revenue and there is a huge demand for live streaming or 'strip club' of the virtual world.

Couples entice their viewers by kissing, stripping and using sex toys and finally take paid users to private shows. In paid shows, they customise sex acts as per the demand of paid users and even take names of highest tipper. All the money is paid through tips or tokens allocated by viewers in crypocurrency. In one day, a couple can make anywhere between Rs 35,000-60,00, Daily Mail reported.

The reason, why experts feel more and more Indians are engaging in online sex acts is majorly because there are no stringent rules and Indians rake in a lot of moolah which encourages them to make a permanent business.

Publishing or transmitting a sexually explicit act is a crime under Section 67A of The IT Act, 2000.