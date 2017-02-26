'Intruder' shot by BSF was mentally ill, says Pakistan media

Rasheeda Bibi was killed by BSF personnel as she crossed the International Border near Akhnoor, J&K, on Thursday
Army jawans patrol in Panjpora village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir, following the ambush in Shopian on Thursday. Pic/PTI
Islamabad: A Pakistani woman, who was shot dead when she allegedly tried to infiltrate into Indian territory along the International Border, was mentally ill, a media report said on Saturday.
Rasheeda Bibi, 53, from Sialkot district's Diawara village, was killed as she crossed the border on Thursday night after losing her way, Dawn reported. Bibi was killed in the Pargwal sector of Akhnoor tehsil. Citing police sources, the paper said that the woman was mentally ill.
Indian border authorities later handed over the body to her family in the presence of officials of Pakistan Rangers. "A protest erupted in Bibi's native village after it emerged that she had been shot dead by BSF personnel," the paper said in a report.
Venkaiah Naidu slams Chidambaram over J&K comments
New Delhi: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday criticised former Home Minister P Chidambaram over his comments on Kashmir. "It is wrong to make such statements and is not in the best interest of the country. We condemn the statements" Naidu said. At an event on Friday, Chidambaram had said he felt the situation there was grim, and that a series of mistakes were made which were "almost too late" to correct now.
BSF returns Pak man who had entered India
Chandigarh: In a goodwill gesture, the BSF has handed over a 60-year-old Pakistani national, who had inadvertently crossed into the Indian territory, to Pakistan Rangers, an official said. Mureed Faqir is a resident of Jakhwa Baad.
