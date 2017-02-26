'Intruder' shot by BSF was mentally ill, says Pakistan media

Rasheeda Bibi was killed by BSF personnel as she crossed the International Border near Akhnoor, J&K, on Thursday



Islamabad: A Pakistani wo­man, who was shot dead when she allegedly tried to infiltrate into Indian territory along the International Border, was mentally ill, a media report said on Saturday.

Rasheeda Bibi, 53, from Sialkot district's Diawara village, was killed as she crossed the border on Thursday night after losing her way, Dawn reported. Bibi was killed in the Pargwal sector of Akhnoor tehsil. Citing police sources, the paper said that the woman was mentally ill.

Indian border authorities later handed over the body to her family in the presence of officials of Pakistan Rangers. "A protest erupted in Bibi's native village after it emerged that she had been shot dead by BSF personnel," the paper said in a report.