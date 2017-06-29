'Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable', says Narendra Modi



Narendra Modi

Six days after the brutal lynching of a 16-year-old Muslim boy, by a mob inside a train in Ballabhgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the incident, condemning violence and 'killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti'.

In a speech at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujrat, Narendra Modi said, "Killing people in the name "gau bhakti" is not acceptable. "As a society, there is no place for violence, killing people in the name of 'gau bhakti' (cow worship) is not acceptable," he said. "This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve."

While the wise words may help soothe the tension building in the country, where a new citizen's movement, steped out to protest the killings, insisting these daylight murders cannot be carried out any longer, especially #NotInMyName. A few noted names like Shabana Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Nandita Das also joined the silent protest being carried out at Bandra on Wednesday, adding their voices to similar events across the country.

As of now the police have arrested four people, out of which two are believed to be Delhi Government Employees - A 31-year-old health department inspector and a 50-year-old Delhi Jal Board official.

The victims, Junaid and Shaqir Khan, were beaten and stabbed by an angry crowd on a train from Delhi to Mathura. Junaid (16) was killed in the attack. The one man arrested says he was drunk and egged on by the crowd because the boys were "beef-eaters". The mob started with attacking the boys for being Muslim - there is no way to sugarcoat this - and was shrewd enough to tamper with the CCTV at Ballabhgarh station - where the boys lived and where Junaid died.

