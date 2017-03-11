'Kim Chol is Kim Jong-Nam,' cops confirm

Kim Jong-Nam. Pic/AFP

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's police chief yesterday confirmed that the man assassinated at Kuala Lumpur's international airport last month was Kim Jong-Nam, half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un.

“We've now established that Kim Chol is Kim Jong-Nam,” said Inspector General Khalid Abu Bakar, but he declined to give details of how the body's identity was confirmed. “For the security of the witnesses I'm not going to tell you how it was done,” he said. Malaysian authorities had earlier declined to officially confirm the victim's identity or release his body, saying they needed a DNA sample from next-of-kin.

The 45-year-old was carrying a passport bearing the name of Kim Chol when he was attacked on February 13 with the lethal nerve agent VX by two women. His wife and children have since gone into hiding over fears that his son, Kim Han-Sol, could be seen as a potential rival by his uncle Kim Jong-Un.