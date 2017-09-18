'Lack of food and water could kill Rohingya refugees'



File Photos

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh could die due to lack of food, shelter and water, given the huge numbers fleeing violence in Myanmar, an aid agency warned on Sunday, as authorities began moving people to camps to streamline the distribution of help.

Nearly 410,000 Rohingya Muslims fled from Myanmar's western Rakhine state to Bangladesh to escape a military offensive that the UN has branded a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

"Many people are arriving hungry and exhausted," Mark Pierce, Bangladesh country director for the Save the Children aid agency, said in a statement. "I'm particularly worried that the demand for food, shelter, water and basic hygiene support is not being met due to the sheer number of people in need. If families can't meet their basic needs, the suffering will get even worse and lives could be lost."

Airspace violation

Bangladeshi authorities summoned Myanmar's envoy to protest what they said were violations of their airspace as the number of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in western Myanmar in the past three weeks reached more than 400,000.