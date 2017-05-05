'Lazy' millennials are fine with attending funerals online in UK

There is a growing trend of crematoriums offering live-streaming of funeral services in the UK with millennials more open to the idea of attending the last rites of loved ones ‘online’ than older people, according to a survey in the UK.

The survey conducted by an insurance company in the UK has found that one-third of the adults between the ages of 18 and 34 would have no problem "attending" a ceremony virtually, compared with just 23 per cent of those between the ages of 35 and 54.

The figures suggest that the trend is growing rapidly.

Data released last October suggested that just one in five crematoriums could offer the service. The new survey suggested that its popularity might be limited to younger people.