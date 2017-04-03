'Liquor ban won't affect Mumbai airport's VIP lounge'



The Mumbai airport's VIP lounge will not be affected by the Supreme Court's order banning sale of liquor along the national and state highways, said a GVK group spokesperson.

Both domestic and international terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport are well beyond 500-meter limit prescribed by the apex court, said the spokesperson of GVK Group, which runs the airport. Moreover, the airport hadn't received any communication regarding ban on sale of alcohol from the state government or its excise department, he said.

The airport is close to the Western Express Highway. Earlier in the day, talking about impact of the apex court's order in Maharashtra, Indian Hotel And Restaurant Association president Adarsh Shetty had said at least 1,000 star hotels and even the VIP Lounge in the city's domestic airport were affected.