Lookout notice issued against Dera Chief's adopted daughter, Honeypreet Insan



Honeypreet Insan. Pic/honeypretinsan.me

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan is missing, more like gone into hiding. The police have issued a lookout notice for the lass since she has been accused of hatching a plan to help the convicted Dera Sacha Sauda head escape on august 25 after he was handed a 20-year-jail sentence for raping two of his female deciples.

The Haryana Police were able to whisk away the Dera Sacha Sauda Chief just in time before the Godman's bid to escape that was thwarted by an alert team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sumit Kumar.

Speaking to reporters in Gurgaon, Inspector General of Police (IGP) K K Rao said that as soon as the self-styled godman was convicted, he demanded a 'red bag' that he had brought along from Sirsa.

"The Dera chief demanded the bag, saying his clothes were in it. It was actually a signal for his men to spread the news of his conviction among supporters so that they could resort to causing a disturbance," Rao said.

He said that as the bag was taken out of the vehicle, sounds of tear gas shells being lobbed about 2-3 km from the site were heard. "It was then that we understood that there was some meaning behind the signal," the Haryana police IG claimed. And what made senior police officials even more suspicious was that Ram Rahim Singh and his adopted daughter kept standing in the Panchkula court complex corridor for a long time even when they were not supposed to do so, he said.

"They were trying to gain time before sitting in the vehicle so that their men could spread the message that he was moving from the court. They were told that you cannot stand here. The mob was about 2-3 km and could have moved closer. Whenever wanted violence in Sector 1 as casualties could have been more," the senior police official said. The police decided to make him sit in the vehicle of DCP (Crime) Sumit Kumar instead of the vehicle he had arrived in, Rao said.

"We came to know about the escape plan when the red bag was demanded. Secondly, they were trying to gain time. Thirdly why men in 70 vehicles were standing," he claimed. The godman was then taken to Sunaria jail in Rohtak via a chopper, the police official said.

(With inputs from ANI)